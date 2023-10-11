Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams is off the injury report and is reportedly good to go for Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

Javonte Williams has not gotten off to the start of the season that he was hoping for, coming off of an injury last season. The Broncos and Sean Payton may have been easing him in during the first couple of weeks. However, he missed Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to a quad injury. The Broncos ended up losing that game 31-21 to the Jets.

Javonte Williams will play on Thursday vs. Chiefs

When Russell Wilson initially came over to the Broncos in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, Williams was expected to be the lead back for the team. The Broncos had high expectations, and fell way short of those last season, and Williams tore his ACL early on last year as well. The hope is that Williams can eventually reach the ability that the team and fans believed he could achieve.

It will be worth monitoring the amount of touches that Williams gets. He is the first running back listed on the depth chart, but the Broncos use Samaje Perine a decent amount as well. Williams and Samaje Perine could end up splitting the carries on Thursday against the Chiefs.

The Broncos come into Thursday's game against the Chiefs as significant underdogs, and it is understandable, knowing that they are 1-4 going on the road to play the defending Super Bowl champions. Regardless, Williams' return is a boost to the backfield.