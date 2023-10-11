The Denver Broncos have been a trainwreck in the first year with head coach Sean Payton. They gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins in an absolute drubbing, and then in Week 5 they lost to the Zach Wilson-led New York Jets in Denver. On Thursday night, they face the Kansas City Chiefs, and the 1-4 Broncos are trending all the way down.

As a result, some trades could be in the works, and two players who are reportedly on the trade block are wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, per Dan Graziano of ESPN:

“…It feels pretty obvious from talking to teams around the league that the 1-4 Broncos are open for business. They fielded a lot of calls on their wide receivers in the offseason and stood pat, in part because injuries thinned them out at the position. But teams I talk to believe the Broncos will listen to offers for Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton, as well as players on defense.”

Broncos' Jerry Jeudy is back in trade rumors

With the way things are going in Denver, opening up the trade block makes sense, even though Payton won't want to throw away the season just yet. However, Jeudy's name popped up in trade rumors in the offseason, so there could be interest there. On the year, Jeudy is third on the team with 208 yards on 17 catches, and Sutton is second with 229 yards and 21 catches, including a team-tying three touchdowns. The Carolina Panthers are one team that could add a wide receiver, and there could be interest there for Jeudy.

Still, building toward the future might be the best direction to go with the way the Broncos season has begun.