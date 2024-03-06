The NFL offseason is in full swing and a lot of players will be on the move before next season rolls around. One of those players is Denver Broncos defensive lineman Jonathan Harris. Harris played in all 17 games for the Broncos last year, but he is now a free agent and will be looking for a new home for the 2024-25 season.
Jonathan Harris was a key piece on the defensive line last year as he started five out of the 17 games that he played in. He is only 27 years old and he should be a target for a lot of teams that are looking for help at the line of scrimmage.
“The #Broncos informed DL Jonathan Harris they aren’t tendering him as a restricted free agent, per source,” Tom Pelissero said in a tweet. “Harris played in all 17 games last season, starting five, and now hits the open market at age 27.”
Harris has been in the league since 2019 and he started his career with the Chicago Bears. Harris hasn't received much PT in his career before this past season as he had appeared in only 16 games throughout his first four seasons. In 17 games last year, Harris racked up 43 total tackles and one sack for the Broncos.
It'll be interesting to see where Harris ends up now that he is no longer with the Broncos. He spent just one season in Chicago before spending the past four in Denver. He should be able to find a team that needs some DL help and be a valuable asset at his new destination.