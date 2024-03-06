The Denver Broncos decided to eat $85 million in dead cap space rather than have Russell Wilson as their quarterback. Now, Wilson is already on the hunt for his next team.
The Broncos have granted Wilson permission to meet with other teams ahead of free agency, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The quarterback will meet in perspective team's home cities as he gets a head start on the free agent process.
While Denver and Wilson had a public falling out, the Broncos are doing right by their now former quarterback. By allowing him to search for his next team now, he'll have some extra time before players like Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins officially become available. If he finds the perfect fit early, Wilson will not have to wait long to sign his next contract.
The writing was on the wall when Broncos head coach Sean Payton benched Wilson at the end of the 2023 season. There were rumors that the QB could return, but both parties decided a direct split was the best course of action. Now both sides are going their separate ways.
Russell Wilson ended his tenure in Denver with a 11-19 record over 30 starts. He threw for 6,594 yards, 42 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.
While things didn't go well in Denver, Wilson is still a respected quarterback in the NFL. His nine Pro Bowls and Super Bowl title will make an impression on interested teams. With the Broncos' blessing, Wilson can now begin actively looking for his next team, trying to find the suitor that can get him back on track.