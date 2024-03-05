Despite eating an NFL record $85 million in dead cap space, the Denver Broncos still decided to release quarterback Russell Wilson. With the Broncos taking such a hit, Wilson could sign with any team in the league on the veteran minimum.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are the favorites (-150 to land the outgoing Broncos quarterback, via betonline.ag. The Las Vegas Raiders (+500), New England Patriots (+700) and Atlanta Falcons (+900) round out the top four while the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings are tied for fifth at +1400.
Kenny Pickett might have a winning 14-10 record as a starter, but he hasn't lived up to his first round pedigree. Over 25 games in Pittsburgh, Pickett has thrown for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Offense was a major problem for the Steelers throughout the 2023 campaign, leading to Arthur Smith being hired as the new offensive coordinator.
Signing Wilson would give Pittsburgh a brand new look on offense. As the heavy favorites, Vegas sees the perfect fit between both sides. With his contract not expected to break any barriers, it come down to whether or not the Steelers want to move on from Pickett and if Wilson wants to play in Pittsburgh.
After his disastrous run with the Broncos, Russell Wilson is just looking for an opportunity. Whichever team signs him will be getting a nine-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. His run in Denver may have taken some luster away, but Wilson is still a respected quarterback in the NFL.
The Steelers won't be the only team looking to employ him under center.