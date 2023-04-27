Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Phillip Lindsay currently finds himself out of the NFL after the Indianapolis Colts cut him last November. That’s resulted in the running back taking his talents to the XFL, where he currently plays for the Seattle Sea Dragons. But, it appears Lindsay is eyeing a return to the league. According to the Denver Gazette, his agent has contacted the Denver Broncos about a potential reunion in the 2023 season. However, they plan to wait until after the draft to make any backfield additions.

“I had my greatest years in Denver, and it would be great to be able to get an opportunity to finish off my career there,’’ Lindsay said. “I wouldn’t be there trying to be a starter, a star. I just want to play my role and help win some games and bring something to Denver. At this point of my career, being a role player would be just fine with me, going in there and doing my part on special teams and bringing a spark when I can. Just being a great person and a great vet.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Broncos signed Lindsay in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado and he also grew up in the state. The 28-year-old impressed in his first two seasons, rushing for over 1,000 yards. But, things took a turn for the worst in 2020 as he eventually bounced around from team to team.

The Denver RB room currently consists of Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, and Tony Jones Jr. Williams is still recovering from knee surgery, though. Adding another piece like Lindsay who once had success with the franchise could be worth a look.