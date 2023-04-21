With former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton leading the way, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson looking to bounce back from the worst season of his career and starting running back Javonte Williams recovering from a major injury, the Denver Broncos could be looking at adding talent to their skill positions early in the 2023 NFL Draft.

That’s not to say that as a team in the same conference as Patrick Mahomes that the Broncos won’t be looking at adding more pass-rushers or defensive backs.

As a team with a legitimate weak link in the offensive line, Denver could try to add a young center through the draft rather than trying to acquire one via trade or free agency. Speaking of Wilson, after that eyesore of a season in 2022, nobody could blame the Broncos for adding a quarterback early in the draft either.

Without any further ado, here are a few sneaky options for the Broncos with their top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

3 sneaky options for Broncos with No. 67 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

1. RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

If the Denver Broncos need a three-down back that can replace Javonte Williams in the short- or long-term, the Ole Miss Rebels running back Zach Evans has to be their pick at No. 67 (or No. 68) if still available.

In fact, given the short shelf life of NFL running backs, the Broncos likely are looking at prospects that can not only hold down the fort in Williams’s absence but replace him.

Evans, who transferred from TCU after two seasons with the Horned Frogs to join Ole Miss in 2022, has rushed for 1,999 yards and 18 touchdowns in his collegiate career (27 games). A true three-down back, he’s pulled down 30 receptions for 325 yards and a pair of touchdowns in that time as well.

Evans will need to prove that he can remain healthy himself but he’s a big-time home run threat with 6.5 yards per carry against SEC defenses in 2022. The 5-foot-11, 202-pound back ran a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

2. WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

Denver Broncos slot receiver KJ Hamler is fast, talented, and hardly ever on the field.

The Broncos could choose to hope for the best with Hamler this season. However, with Hamler already dealing with another injury and the 2023 season being so important for the franchise’s future, it would be foolish not to have at least one replacement in mind for Hamler if he’s unavailable for a substantial stretch.

North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs is as thin as he is explosive and though players with his size will always have durability concerns. To that point, Downs has missed three games over the past two seasons.

That said, Downs — particularly notable for his footwork — could be a terrific weapon for the Broncos in the slot no matter who’s at quarterback.

He had back-to-back 1,000+ yard seasons with UNC in 2021 and 2022, hauling in 19 touchdowns and finishing his three-year career with 12.3 yards per reception.

Downs can also be a punt returner for the Broncos in a position where they haven’t had a special player since the similarly sized Eddie Royal.

3. RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

To be frank, Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn may be an even better runner than Ole Miss Rebels running back Zach Evans.

He’s intelligent, instinctive, explosive, and elusive, all traits than make him a phenomenal backfield threat. He’s also productive, running for 3,604 yards and 34 touchdowns in 41 games at Kansas State.

However, at 5-foot-6 and 172 pounds, Vaughn lacks the size that a team wants to see from a running back. In fact, with 91 receptions out of the backfield over the past two seasons, the Denver Broncos may see Vaughn as more of a third-down back than three-down back when fully healthy.

That said, if the Broncos view Vaughn as a great 1-2 punch with Javonte Williams rather than a potential replacement, then there’s still more than enough reason to see him as more than a band-aid option.

With great football bloodlines, Vaughn will likely be a pro for a long time.

The only question is what his best role is moving forward.