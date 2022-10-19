The Brooklyn Nets make their much-anticipated regular-season debut Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. With that, here are three bold predictions for the Nets in this 2022-23 NBA season.

3. Kyrie Irving joins the 50/40/90 club for the second time

Through Irving’s controversial vaccine stance and holdout last season, many forget he became the ninth player in NBA history to join the 50/40/90 club in 2020-21. The guard posted one of the best statistical seasons of his career that year, averaging 26.9 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 92 percent from the free-throw line. Irving is best known for being arguably the best ball handler in basketball history, but the 11-year veteran is also a marksman from all points on the floor, something that does not garner enough recognition.

How many examples do you need of @KyrieIrving's sharp shooting? 50? 40? 90? pic.twitter.com/qZvOqvUndC — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 16, 2021

Irving will take the floor alongside an elite passer in Ben Simmons, as well as an assortment of high-level shooters this season. That, along with new assistant Igor Kokoskov’s offensive influence, should lead to an increase in high-quality looks. The seven-time All-Star’s teammates have spoken extremely highly of his focus and leadership throughout the preseason, with center Nic Claxton saying Irving wants to “change the narrative” surrounding him as a player. All of this could have the fourth-year Net knocking on the door of one of the NBA’s most exclusive clubs for the second time in three seasons.

2. Ben Simmons averages a triple-double

Ben Simmons got his wish when Philadelphia traded him at last year’s deadline. He now steps into the best basketball situation of his career in Brooklyn alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets’ assortment of shot creators and high-level shooters should alleviate scoring pressure for Simmons, allowing him to focus on his all-around game. The 6-foot-11 point forward boasts an extremely rare skill set, averaging 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game over four seasons.

Simmons showed a more aggressive mindset to close the preseason after looking tentative out of the gate. The 26-year-old’s physicality should increase as he re-acclimates to the game following offseason back surgery. Simmons should average over 10 points on putbacks, rolls to the rim and transition opportunities alone.

Brooklyn’s pace of play should have him pushing near double-digit assists this year. The first-year Net and head coach Steve Nash have both emphasized the importance of pushing the pace this season, something that was evident in four preseason games. Simmons averaged 2.7 assists in transition per game during his last season, the second-most in the league. His assists should increase with more possessions alongside the Nets’ lineup of shooters and a rim-running center in Claxton.

Safe to say I’m excited to watch Ben Simmons orchestrate the break in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/MoRpazf4u2 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 12, 2022

As for rebounds, the Aussie should find himself near the rim more than he was in Philadelphia alongside Durant and Irving. Brooklyn also plans to use Simmons at center, which will place a greater need for rebounding on the former No. 1 pick.

Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook are the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season. However, Simmons is a talent unlike the league has ever seen. Brooklyn’s high-octane offense and the three-time All-Star’s scheme versatility could have him threatening to be the third.

1. Nets top 50 wins for the first time since 2002

Brooklyn has one of the most talented rosters in the league this season. Kevin Durant still presents a top-five player when healthy. The former MVP carried the injury-riddled Nets to the top seed in the Eastern Conference early last season before injuring his knee. He now has his co-star Kyrie Irving available full-time and a bolstered supporting cast with the additions of Simmons, Royce O’Neale and T.J. Warren. Joe Harris and Seth Curry’s health is something to monitor at the beginning of the season. The sharpshooters are both recovering from ankle surgery and represent crucial pieces of Brooklyn’s offense.

The Nets are a far longer and more athletic team this season. That, along with Brooklyn’s offensive firepower, should have the team pushing into the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating this year. Despite a tumultuous offseason, the vibes were different in Brooklyn during training camp. Several players have hinted that Durant’s trade request forced much-needed conversations this summer.

Brooklyn will be tested early with a difficult schedule out of the gate, but if the new-look team can come out the other side together, they have the talent to make some noise in 2022-23.