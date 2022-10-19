Kyrie Irving reveals why Kevin Durant’s trade demand was actually a good thing

Can you believe that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are still wearing Brooklyn Nets jerseys today? At one point during the offseason, fans were certain that one or both of these stars would be out of the team. A few months later, though, and both Irving and Durant’s trade requests have seemingly been rescinded. For now, all is normal in Brooklyn.

Speaking to Shams Charania, Kyrie Irving talked about Kevin Durant’s infamous trade request. The Nets point guard made a shocking claim about KD’s trade request: that it made the team better. Listen to Kyrie’s rationale here.

Kyrie Irving: “When Kev made that request, I feel like we got better. Afterwards. Not initially, but now where we are now, I feel like we can honestly say we got better, with the principles that are needed for success. Without going through some test in the summertime or during the season, we wouldn’t be able to be as close and bonded as we are now.”

Part 2 of Kyrie Irving on @Stadium: "I’m going for every piece of hardware that I could possibly get out of the NBA." On the Nets post-KD trade request, his team bonding event, admitting "I don't think it was my time to ask for a trade" with Cavs, Uncle Drew, meaning of A11Even. pic.twitter.com/TI4IKfOBEs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 19, 2022

That’s… certainly an interesting perspective from Kyrie Irving. The trade request from him and Kevin Durant all but threatened to dismantle the Nets with all of the drama with that. From rumors of KD wanting Steve Nash to be let go to other nasty rumors, it certainly wasn’t a pleasant time. Perhaps, though, this adversity has indeed made the bonds stronger as Irving said.

All of this talk will be put to the test this season, starting with the Nets’ season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. If Brooklyn starts off flat this season… expect this clip of him to be all over the timeline.