Ben Simmons played in his second game after a 470-day layoff Thursday night, and it was clear the three-time All-Star has a ways to go in his return to his old form.

Simmons took just three shots in Brooklyn’s 109-80 preseason loss to Miami. The Nets were outplayed in every aspect of the game with the point guard posting just four points, four assists and six turnovers.

There has been a clear passivity to Simmons’ game out of the gate, with the 26-year-old taking just nine shots in two games. Playmaking alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and an assortment of shooters has been the former number one pick’s lauded skill early in training camp. But following Thursday’s game, Simmons said he has to be more aggressive looking for his own shot.

“There’s gotta be a balance,” Simmons said “Looking at the box score, I took 3 shots, which is definitely not enough. Obviously offensively, I want to get to the post more, get some more touches down low, be more aggressive, get to the rim, get to the free-throw line, which I didn’t do tonight.”

“There’s a lot of things that we can look at,” he continued. “It’s game two. I played 25 minutes. What’d I play last game? 12 minutes? It’s been a year. I’m coming back. Give me some time.”

Head Coach Steve Nash said Ben Simmons is adjusting to a new style with Brooklyn while also regaining his feel for the game. Simmons’ fit alongside a non-shooting center in Nic Claxton has raised concerns. Those spacing issues were accentuated Thursday with Irving and Joe Harris out. Despite this, Nash said he has no worries about Simmons’ lack of aggressiveness.

“I think he’s gonna grow in that respect,” Nash said. “He’s gonna get more attempts. Right now, obviously, it’s a little clunky for us, especially when we’re missing some guys tonight who space the floor and put pressure on the defense. They can load up and do some of those things.”

“Ben will be fine,” he continued. “He’ll improve, he’s gonna get better every night, and he’s gonna be an engine for us and a big part of what we do. So I’m not really worried about him, but it is a process. He hasn’t played for a long time and he’s also assimilating to a new group. That takes time, it’s not gonna be perfect, and it probably won’t be any time soon. But if we can keep improving every day that’s all we ask for.”

Simmons’ greatest asset is undoubtedly his ability to create for his teammates. However, in Philadelphia, a large portion of those opportunities were a product of him attacking the rim. At 6’11”, the Aussie’s size and strength allow him to penetrate and dish to teammates over smaller defenders. That aggression has not shown through two preseason contests with Simmons getting his feet wet in a game setting. Following Thursday’s loss, Durant said it’s going to take time, but he’s confident in Simmons’ abilities as the team moves forward.

“We definitely want Ben to be more aggressive and look to score,” Durant said. “I think he’s just finding his rhythm again. He hasn’t played in a long time and to throw you back up in there with the game going fast. You can play pickup all you want but once you put someone in the game all that stuff goes out the window. So, he’s getting his legs, quick move here and he’s figuring it out. it’s only going to get better from here.”

With just 11 days until Brooklyn’s home opener, it’s safe to say that the rust and acclimation process will continue into the regular season. Despite this, Simmons said the team remains confident in its path in 2022-23.

“We’re not getting flustered right now,” Ben Simmons said. “We’re not too concerned. We’re just trying to put it together. Kai didn’t play, Joe didn’t play, there’s a lot of things that went in to it, but we’re just trying to figure it out together. So we don’t want to get too emotional off one game. It’s basketball. There’s things we’re gonna look at tomorrow, try to get better, and then the goal is to get to the playoffs and win a championship, and that’s gonna take time.”