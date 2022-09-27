Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.

“Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident his afternoon and was transported to a local hospital to be medically evaluated. While we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive. The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that go Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital.”

It remains unclear how the accident happened. What’s known is that the car carrying Myles Garrett “flipped several times before coming to a rest,” according to Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland.

The important fact is that Myles Garrett appears to be safe and out of harm’s way.

Now, the question will be on whether Garrett will be ready to play in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

The Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season and are coming off a 29-17 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has a total of three sacks in three games so far. Any length of absence for Garrett would hurt the Browns’ defense, especially if fellow edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney continues to miss games because of an ankle problem.