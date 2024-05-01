It looked like the New York Knicks were going to advance to the next round of the playoffs on Tuesday night as they led by six over the Philadelphia 76ers with under 30 seconds to play. Enter Tyrese Maxey. Maxey put the 76ers on his back and led a late comeback to tie the game and send it to overtime. He hit a huge and-one three, and then he also hit a logo three to tie the game with eight seconds left.

Mitchell Robinson was the Knicks player guarding Tyrese Maxey when he made the and-one three late in the fourth quarter. At this point, the Knicks were up by six and the last thing that you want to do is foul. Robinson fouled Maxey, and he buried the triple. Robinson knows that he has to be better.

“I’ll just take it like a man,” Mitchell Robinson said after the game, according to a tweet from Fred Katz. I f**ked up. I mean, s**t — gotta be better next game.”

If Robinson doesn't foul Maxey there, the game is likely over and the Knicks move on to the next round of the playoffs. Instead, Maxey was able to tie it with another three, and the game went to OT.

76ers win in OT, force game six

The Knicks opened up a quick five-point lead in OT, but then the 76ers went on a run, and they never looked back. A big Jalen Brunson three did tie it at one point, but Philadelphia controlled OT for the most part and they ended up winning the game, 112-106.

This one stings bad for Knicks fans. When they were up by six with under 30 seconds left, it really looked like the game was over. They thought that they were moving on. Now, they have to hit the road and get a win away from home to avoid a game seven. It won't be easy.

The series is shifting back to Philadelphia for game six. This series has been a good one, and it's shaping up to be a great finish. The 76ers will look to keep their season alive on Thursday as game six will be on TNT, and the tip time has not been determined yet.