All the New York Knicks had to do was close this NBA Playoffs series out. They had all the momentum heading into Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers. But, someone by the name of Tyrese Maxey just could not help but pop off despite his coach not being able to draw up plays. LeBron James took notice and the Los Angeles Lakers star absolutely loved the young guard's style of play. He even had to post his reaction on X.

“TYRESE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BANG,” LeBron James wrote due to the excitement.

The King of the Clutch

To be fair, Tyrese Maxey's insane game and ability to pick apart the Knicks' defense were just different. He started crunch time by executing a perfectly placed floater in the air to keep the 76ers just three points behind their opponents. It could have been an and-one play but he could not sink the free throw.

Tyrese Maxey would not score again until the last 25 seconds. It was all Knicks as Jalen Brunson was either making plays or hitting shots for his squad. But, the 76ers' star guard knew that he had to keep their season alive. He hit a 25-foot three-point shot and got fouled by Mitchell Robinson. This time, he made sure that the ball saw the bottom of the net. With 8.1 seconds remaining in regulation, he then heaved a shot from 34 feet out and also sank that to tie the game.

Maxey then headed to overtime with his chin up. He knocked down a stepback three-pointer to get their offense started again. Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre also got involved in the offense. Then, Maxey put the three nails in the coffin after getting fouled. The 76ers won with a 112 to 106 scoreline because of his heroics.

Much like LeBron James, every single one of the 76ers faithful's jaws dropped after seeing this insane performance. Hopefully, the Lakers legend could impart his greatness on Maxey.

A member of the 76ers goes ballistic

It was not just in the dying minutes of this NBA Playoffs game that Maxey was lighting it up. He was consistently the first scoring option while Joel Embiid struggled in keeping the ball secure. Maxey practically carried most of the 76ers throughout this matchup. He sank 17 out of his 30 field goal attempts and also went seven for 12 with his outside stroke to net 46 points.

His offensive arsenal did not just consist of knocking down shots for the 76ers. Maxey also dropped dimes to keep his scoring outburst infectious. By the end of the game, he racked up nine assists in an insane show of basketball IQ and court vision. The most important statistic among all of this illustrates how careful he is with the ball. Maxey was only forced to turn the ball over three times by the Knicks defense. So, not a lot of momentum was cut off from him.

He is rapidly growing as a streaky scorer with the capability of lifting his team up. There are still a lot to patch up in his decision-making but getting someone like Lakers legend LeBron James might prove that he is heading towards the right direction.