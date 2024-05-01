In what might be their final appearance on NXT for some time after being drafted onto RAW on Night 2 of the 2024 WWE Draft, Karrion Kross and The Final Testament attempted to capture gold on their way out of the promotion, with the Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar, facing off against the champions, Axiom and Nathan Frazer, for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Unfortunately, the match didn't go quite as planned, as the New Catch Republic, Tyler Bate, and Pete Dunne, decided to crash the end of the match and set things up for a babyface victory, even if it left Kross hopping mad about how poorly his plan came together.

And yet, after the show went off the air, Kross decided to cut a promo in order to make lemonade out of lemons, declaring war against Dunne and the New Catch Republic for daring to challenge the faction.

“Wow, Pete Dunne. What a smart guy you are. Outsmarted us, outsmarted everybody in the WWE Universe. You show up by surprise. You think you screwed us over tonight? No, man. See, you don’t understand. We could have kept these guys down here. You just helped elevate them up the ladder. You know what winds up happening to guys like us, as in me and you? They take these guys, and they put them in our spots, and then you’re out of a job one day,” Karrion Kross said in an NXT Digital Exclusive segment via Fightful.

“We could have set the tone down here, but you wanted to… Let me tell you something, Pete. Let’s get real. You’re one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. But what happened Monday night? You got drafted online. Not even a single mention on TV. How did that feel? Because I know that beating on SmackDown hurt, but that had to hurt you more than anything. You know what? I know what it’s like to be shafted in this place for the next shiny new toy. You just shafted yourself tonight. Tyler Bate, brother, I don’t know. You don’t know me, but I know exactly where you’re gonna be on Friday. Let me tell you something, it’s not gonna be good for you. You should have just took your beating and walked. You made a left last Friday when you should have made a right. Everybody catches a beating. What we’re gonna do to you? [Laughs] Tick tock.”

Fortunately for the New Catch Republic, they, too, were drafted onto RAW, so hey, who knows, maybe there could be a feud between the two factions on the Red Brand moving forward. While far from Pay-Per-View material, if their engagement on NXT is of any indication, a good time could be had by all.

Karrion Kross had high hopes for The Final Testament in NXT.

When The Final Testament first debuted on NXT just two weeks ago, fans wondered if the faction was sent back down to developmental after taking a loss to The Pride at WrestleMania 40.

At the time, the picture was rather foggy, at least until Kross made things clear in another promo video for social media.

“Ladies and gentlemen, have you heard the word on the street? You know what they’re saying, Paul? ‘What is Final Testament doing in NXT?’ Are they on Tuesdays, or are they on Fridays?’ We go wherever we want. We go wherever we want. We just happened to be in the neighborhood, and we decided to beat some people up,” Karrion Kross explained via Fightful. “Just wanted to check out how things are doing down here because when we were here, well, I mean, I’m trying to be modest, humility and all that, we ran through everybody. Every single person who was a name in this business, we ran through them real fast. We just wanted to see what was happening down here. We’re also curious to know what was going on on Mondays, Fridays. Sami, Priest, Cody, new tag champs, it’s all looking very appetizing. Down here, you guys should hear it. Everybody’s ready to piss their pants. All of a sudden, ‘Oh, they’re gonna take away our opportunities.’ Of course we are. It’s coming. This is just a taste. We’re taking all of it away. Everything we did before, we can do again. Win or loss, I promise you, I give you my word, you will never be the same again when we are done with you. So sayeth The Final Testament.”

Is The Final Testament finished in NXT? Will they be exclusively working on RAW moving forward, or will they continue to be allowed to work in NXT moving forward? Fans will have to tune in next week to find out.