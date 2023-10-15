While the the Cleveland Browns are set to miss Deshaun Watson in Week 6 against the 49ers, they at least got some good news on the injury front after it was revealed that tight end David Njoku is expected to suit up in the game.

Njoku's status for the contest was a huge question mark after he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. While he did rejoin the team on Friday, the Browns TE continues to recover from the burns he suffered as a result of a pit fire accident at home. He was initially listed as questionable, and although hopes were high he would be available to play, it wasn't a guarantee considering what he's going through.

Fortunately, it seems Njoku is healthy enough to take action when they play the 49ers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Browns' TE David Njoku, listed as questionable for Sunday due to burn injuries that he sustained on his hand and face, is expected to play vs. the 49ers, per source,” Schefter wrote in his report.

That is definitely massive news for the Browns, especially since they need every help they can get on offense. As mentioned, Deshaun Watson has been ruled out for the second straight game due to a shoulder injury. PJ Walker is slated to start as QB1 in Watson's place, and so it definitely helps to have another weapon at his disposal against the undefeated 49ers.

In the four games he has played so far with the Browns, David Njoku has already recorded 16 receptions for 138 yards. He has yet to record a TD for Cleveland this 2023, but a motivated Njoku could surely be able to break that drought sooner rather than later.