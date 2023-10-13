The Cleveland Browns could get a surprise return from tight end David Njoku this Sunday, just as they did two weeks ago after he suffered facial burns from a fire pit incident. After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Njoku returned to practice on Friday which may put him on track to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Njoku was added to the injury report a day before the Browns' Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens after the incident occurred. He caught six passes for 46 yards and was on the field for 70% of Cleveland's offensive plays.

It is incredible what Njoku is doing considering what he's going through. He posted photos of his face for the first time since the burns on Thursday, nearly two weeks after the incident.

There's no official word yet on what Njoku's status will be for Sunday's game, but this is an indication he may suit up. He'll likely be listed as questionable, though the tight end doesn’t seem to want to miss a game.

Njoku has 16 receptions for 138 yards in four games this season. The Browns are 2-2 and are coming off a brutal 28-3 loss to the Ravens.

While Njoku's status is still in question, the inevitable has become official for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cleveland ruled him out for the second straight game as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

The Browns are starting PJ Walker under center on Sunday in Watson's stead. Dorian Thompson-Robinson started against the Ravens. It will be Walker's first start for the Browns.