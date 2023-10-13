David Njoku has shed additional light on the at-home burning incident in late September that apparently should've left him blind. Close as he was to enduring tragic disaster, though, the Cleveland Browns tight end admits the entire situation provided him a jolt of adrenaline—surely a driving force behind his ability to take the field less than 48 hours after suffering serious burns.

Njoku, still wearing bandages, addressed the frightening episode on Friday, joking that he's “never felt better” before thanking god for helping him avoid major injury and lasting disability after a fire pit in his backyard burst into high flames on September 29th.

“Interesting,” he replied when asked what the experience has been like, per Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com. “First and foremost, I gotta give all the glory to god. When it happened, my eyes were open, so I saw everything and I really should've been blinded. Luckily, I'm not, so I give all the glory to god.”

David Njoku spoke today, said he’s grateful to God to be alive. Said his eyes were open when the whole thing happened and he’s blessed to have his vision and his breath. #Browns pic.twitter.com/Cc6yxwUeQb — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 13, 2023

David Njoku's Week 6 status remains up in the air due to burns

Njoku showed up on Cleveland's Week 4 injury report the following morning, listed as questionable to play one day later against the Baltimore Ravens due to burns on his face and arms.

The veteran pass-catcher ended up taking the field in his team's 28-3 loss, registering his most productive outing of the season with six catches for 46 yards on seven targets. He even wore a full mask to Cleveland Browns Stadium in advance of the game, completing his unique look with a fur coat while wearing no shirt beneath it.

Browns TE David Njoku, who suffered facial burns this weekend arrives at Browns Stadium in a full on mask.#Browns pic.twitter.com/6uOVE1SB3r — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 1, 2023

The Browns haven't played since, enjoying a Week 5 bye after starting the season 2-2.

Two weeks after his at-home calamity, it speaks to the severity of Njoku's burns he's still listed as questionable to play in Cleveland's matchup with the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, and only participated in a limited capacity on Friday.

Obviously, Njoku shouldn't suit up if he's too uncomfortable or at-risk of curbing the healing process of his burns. If he's ultimately able to go, though, don't be surprised if Njoku looks back on his brush with fiery disaster to get some extra motivation facing what looks like the NFL's best team in the season's early going.

“I'm not trying to sound like a freak, but it was kind of a rush. Know what I mean? Like that adrenaline surge, you know what I mean?” Njoku said of the accident. “It was cool, but, obviously, we have to be smarter and I'm glad that nothing drastic happened.”

The Browns and 49ers kickoff from Cleveland at 10:00 a.m. (PT) on Sunday.