Cleveland Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward exited their Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts and was assessed for a concussion, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Luckily, it appears the head injury wasn't serious, as Ward later returned to the game. The Browns wound up pulling out a thrilling 39-38 victory thanks to a Kareem Hunt touchdown in the final minute.

The Browns and their fans are certainly breathing a sigh of relief after Ward returned to this wild game. As one of the cornerstones of the team's elite defense, which wasn't so elite against Gardner Minshew and the Colts, it's a good sign that he avoided a serious head injury.

Medical personnel expressed immediate concern for Ward's well-being, emphasizing the importance of player safety and the stringent concussion protocol that the NFL upholds. This incident illustrates the ongoing emphasis on player safety — specifically when it comes to head-related injuries — in the NFL. The league is committed to taking rigorous measures to ensure that athletes receive the necessary medical attention and evaluation in such situations.

The specifics of Denzel Ward's condition, the severity of the potential concussion, seemed to be not bad enough to keep him out of the game for an extended period of time. At the time of his exit, the Browns trailed the Colts, 31-30. This could still be a situation to monitor moving forward after the game, but for now, it seems Ward is okay.

Cleveland moved to 4-2 with the wild win, though Deshaun Watson left the game after a hard hit and didn't return.