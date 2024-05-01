The premiere of David Leitch's The Fall Guy was memorable. From Ryan Gosling reviving the iconic Beavis and Butt-Head SNL bit to Emily Blunt's look, it was a big night. One stuntman in particular made quite the entrance.

In a video captured by Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter, one of the film's stuntmen made his entrance performing parkour to get to the stage. He jumps down from the side gallery balconies before doing a flip onto the stage.

It was a fitting way for the film to be introduced. After all, the film is a love letter to stuntmen and the work that they do. The Hollywood Reporter also posted a video of Gosling revealing the purpose of the film. The Fall Guy is a campaign for the Oscars to add a category for stuntwork.

David Leitch directed the film. He previously worked as a second unit director of several high-profile projects including The Wolverine, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Jurassic World, and Captain America: Civil War.

As a director, Leitch is known for co-directing John Wick with Chad Stahelski. He has remained an executive producer of the series while Stahelski has directed the following three installments of the franchise.

From John Wick, Leitch would go on to direct Atomic Blonde with Charlize Theron. He would subsequently direct a couple of franchise films, Deadpool 2 and Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.

2022 marked the return of Leitch as a director after he produced the Bob Odenkirk-led action film, Nobody. He directed Bullet Train with the likes of Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson before The Fall Guy.

What is The Fall Guy about?

The Fall Guy is an adaptation of Glen A. Larson's series of the same name. Drew Pearce, who co-wrote Hobbs and Shaw for Leitch, wrote The Fall Guy.

The film follows a stuntman, Colt Seavers (Gosling), who is taken out of commission after a devastating injury. He leaves Hollywood and his girlfriend, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), a camera operator, behind.

Some time later, Jody is ready to accomplish her dream and become a director. Colt ends up working on the film and becomes involved when the star of. her film goes missing.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, who starred in two of the biggest films of 2023 (Barbie and Oppenheimer) lead the cast. The two films generated the “Barbenheimer” meme as they both opened on July 21, 2023.

Both were huge hits. Barbie was the highest-grossing film of the year after making over $1.4 billion at the box office. Oppenheimer wasn't too far behind, grossing over $970 million.

Barbie may have won the box office battle, but Oppenheimer won the Oscars war. The former was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and only won one. That came for Best Original Song for Billie Eilish's “What Was I Made For?”

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, led all films with 13 nominations. The film ended up winning seven of those awards including Best Picture.