Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson appeared to suffer an injury in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts after taking a big hit in the backfield. Watson stayed down on the field and was attended to by trainers before being replaced by backup quarterback P.J. Walker.

After throwing his second interception of the day, Deshaun Watson is down on the field with medical staffers now examining him. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 22, 2023

Deshaun Watson's Week 7 status vs Colts

It's unclear whether Watson's injury was to his shoulder, which had kept him out the previous two games for the Browns. Watson's helmet appeared to slam down on the ground after he released the ball, and Watson was shown on the telecast standing on the sideline with his helmet on top of his head but not buckled.

We'll have more information on Deshaun Watson's Week 7 injury against the Colts and his status for the rest of the game as it becomes available.

UPDATE 11:10 AM PST: On Cleveland's next offensive drive in the second quarter, Watson stayed on the sideline with PJ Walker taking over at quarterback. Watson was evaluated for a concussion, but cleared protocol. However, Watson has remained on the sideline and hasn't re-entered the game.