Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson appeared to suffer an injury in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts after taking a big hit in the backfield. Watson stayed down on the field and was attended to by trainers before being replaced by backup quarterback P.J. Walker.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson in front of Cleveland Browns stadium.

Deshaun Watson's Week 7 status vs Colts

It's unclear whether Watson's injury was to his shoulder, which had kept him out the previous two games for the Browns. Watson's helmet appeared to slam down on the ground after he released the ball, and Watson was shown on the telecast standing on the sideline with his helmet on top of his head but not buckled.

RECOMMENDED
DK Metcalf
Seahawks star DK Metcalf gets final Week 7 injury status vs. Cardinals

Owen Crisafulli ·

Christian McCaffrey with money in the foreground
49ers’ Christian McCaffrey nears wild $100K in fines drawn after NFL docks Browns’ Za’Darius Smith

Nayan Brahmbhatt ·

Rams Matthew Stafford with an injured hip in front of SoFi Stadium
Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s hip injury is still an issue

Dan Fappiano ·

We'll have more information on Deshaun Watson's Week 7 injury against the Colts and his status for the rest of the game as it becomes available.

UPDATE 11:10 AM PST: On Cleveland's next offensive drive in the second quarter, Watson stayed on the sideline with PJ Walker taking over at quarterback. Watson was evaluated for a concussion, but cleared protocol. However, Watson has remained on the sideline and hasn't re-entered the game.