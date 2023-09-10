The Cleveland Browns laid down a beating on the division rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. The Browns outscored the Bengals 24-3, leading to the early removal of star quarterback Joe Burrow from the contest. While the Browns' offense had its moments, it was the defense — led by the likes of cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Myles Garrett — that stole the show.

The ferocious Browns defense held Burrow to the worst game of his career statistically, giving up only 82 yards and 14 completions on 31 attempts and no touchdowns. Considering the arsenal of high-powered weapons Burrow and the Bengals have at their disposal, such as Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, what the Browns accomplished was no small feat.

After the game, during an interview with NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Ward stated that “[the Browns] have NFL's best [cornerback] group.” Citing having held Burrow to a career-low 82 yards and also not allowing any receiver to eclipse 40 yards, Ward's boisterous claim is turning heads.

Ward's claim is especially prone to scrutiny in a league that features cornerback duos such as three-time All-Pro Jalen Ramsey and two-time league interception leader Xavien Howard (Miami Dolphins), respected veteran Stephon Gilmore and former interception leader Trevon Diggs (Dallas Cowboys), and the duo of Darius Slay and James Bradberry, who helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl last year. The New York Jets' Sauce Gardner-led group is also quite formidable.

Ward and the Browns' CB group undoubtedly put up an admirable performance. In fact, they put up the best performance against former Super Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow out of any CB group in the NFL throughout his career. But in order to live up to Ward's bold postgame claim, the group has a tough road ahead of them as well as tough competition alongside them. The first test will come next week when Denzel Ward and the Browns take to the road to face another division rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers.