The Cleveland Browns have made several NFL free agency moves to support rising seventh-year quarterback Deshaun Watson after his 2023 shoulder injury. Moreover, Watson is set to take a major rehab step after a several-month recovery period.
Deshaun Watson eyeing ramp-up for Browns after recovery from shoulder injury
Watson looks to ramp up his activity after a lengthy recovery period from his surgery on his displaced right shoulder socket fracture. Watson could begin throwing again as soon as Tuesday, per NBC Sports (h/t Mary Kay Cabot of Clevealnd.com)
The star QB underwent surgery in November for his shoulder issue, and has been rehabbing in Los Angeles. Cleveland tight end David Njoku and Watson's private QB coach Quincy Avery flew out to work with Watson earlier in the week.
Hopefully, Watson's progression continues as planned with no setbacks.
After a promising tenure with the Houston Texans, the 28-year-old has struggled to stay healthy during his two years with the Browns.
Watson had a stellar 2020-21 campaign with Houston which prompted him to sign a five-year, $230 million extension with Cleveland after he was traded during the offseason. He had amassed a career-high 4,823 passing yards and 33 touchdowns in 16 games.
Unfortunately, Watson has not replicated the same production since arriving at the Browns. In 2022-23, he played six games, throwing for 1,102 yards and seven TDs. Then, he totaled 1,115 yards and six TDs in another six games during the 2023-24 season.
Nevertheless, Watson looks to help his team make a deeper run amid increased support.
Cleveland adds more weapons to support Watson in 2024
The Browns added former New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston and ex-Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy during the 2024 NFL free agency period. Winston provides insurance and support for Watson while Jeudy gives him another weapon to pass to.
Cleveland no longer has the services of veteran QB Joe Flacco. Yet, that should not be a problem given the other pieces they have added. All in all, it will be interesting to see how Watson and the team fair in 2024.