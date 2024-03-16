After six seasons coaching the Tennessee Titans, Mike Vrabel was let go following the 2023 season. Now a coaching and personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns, the former NFL linebacker will play an advisory role for Kevin Stefanski and the team. However, there could be a chance Vrabel gets to hold the reigns of an NFL squad once again, according to an insider.
Appearing on the Pat McAfee show, well-known analyst and reporter Ian Rapoport spoke on how Vrabel could land a coaching job as early as next year.
“…Vrabel is an excellent coach, former coach of the year, wasn't able to land a head coaching job this year,” Rapoport said, per Pat McAfee's official X account. “But (he) obviously wants to be involved, and is very good, and he's gonna get one (head-coaching job) next year, I think.”
Rapoport also mentioned how Vrabel's experience as a consultant this year would make him more well-rounded when he eventually returns as a coach.
“He goes to Cleveland…he goes to a place that's one of the more forward-thinking places. He gets to help the coaches and probably learn a little bit (about the) personnel for when he gets a second chance. I feel confident that Vrabel's gonna get a second chance as a head coach. He'll have a much more well-rounded resume,” Rapoport added.
Mike Vrabel's tenure with the Titans
Following stints as a linebackers coach and a defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans, Mike Vrabel was hired as the Titans' HC in 2018. He tallied an overall record of 54-45 (regular season) throughout his aforementioned six-year tenure.
Under Vrabel, the Titans saw playoff action during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons. In their 2019 campaign, the team reached the AFC Championship game but lost out on a Super Bowl appearance following their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Vrabel was named AP Coach of the Year during the 2021-22 season. During his playing years, the former linebacker won three Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots.