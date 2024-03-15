After surprisingly not landing a new head coaching job after being let go by the Tennessee Titans, Mike Vrabel finally finds a new home with the Cleveland Browns. However, his role is quite different from a regular coaching position.
On Friday, the Browns hired Mike Vrabel as a coaching consultant, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. It's not fully clear what the job duties entail, however, it could be a similar role Pete Carroll is working with the Seattle Seahawks.
“Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry have hired Mike Vrabel to serve as a consultant for the Browns, per me and Tom Pelissero. The former Titans coach and Coach of the Year had been with them in Indy at the Combine and will work [with] them this season.”
This is a great opportunity for Vrabel. He'll now have a chance to work for an NFL franchise and stay relevant in the league this season. This sets him up to hit next year's coaching carousal where he could land a new head coaching job in 2025.
As for the Browns, they just acquired a coach that is widely respected by the players he's coached throughout his career. Considering Mike Vrabel served as a CEO-type of head coach for the Titans, he'll have plenty of solid advice for Cleveland's coaching staff.
Vrabel spent six seasons in Tennessee where he finished with a 54-45 win-loss record. He helped the Titans make the playoffs four straight seasons. However, the last two seasons were such a debacle the franchise decided to go in another direction.