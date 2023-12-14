Joe Flacco and Myles Garrett are among the Browns crediting Kevin Stefanski as Cleveland makes a playoff push

The Cleveland Browns have outperformed expectations and overcome adversity like few other teams this season. They've enduring season-ending injuries to both running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson, yet they're still 8-5 and the No. 5 seed in a competitive AFC playoff race.

For the players, the credit goes back to coach Kevin Stefanski. Despite these difficulties, Stefanski has navigated his team through winning with four different quarterbacks starting. Joe Flacco is the latest to start for the Browns and earn a win, this time against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett started off the praise for Stefanski. “He's coaching his ass off,” Garrett said. “With everything that's changed throughout the year, pieces moving in and out, switched around, he's done a hell of a job … and we've answered the call,” via ESPN's Jake Trotter.

New quarterback Flacco echoed the support for Stefanski. Flacco has started just two games for the Browns since joining the team several weeks ago. Even so, he's managed to already adjust to the offense under Stefanski's guidance.

“He does a great job and I think he deserves a lot of credit, obviously, with the amount of variables that he's been dealing with this year,” Flacco said. “He's the first guy you're going to have to look at when you talk about that kind of stuff,” via Trotter.

Kevin Stefanski is on pace to make his second playoff appearance after doing so in his first year as head coach in 2020, when the Browns made it to the divisional round. Given the injuries and quarterback changes Cleveland has faced, this is one of the more impressive coaching feats in recent memory.