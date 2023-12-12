Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is reportedly out for the rest of the season after getting knee surgery.

The injury to Jedrick Wills Jr. is just the latest in a season full of them for the Browns. This is the third offensive tackle that the Browns have lost for the season now, with Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones being the other two in addition to Wills.

Injuries have hit the other positions hard as well for the Browns. Nick Chubb suffered a scary injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers early on in the season, while Deshaun Watson is also out for the year due to a shoulder issue. Despite that, the Browns are 8-5 and in great position to make the playoffs in the AFC. The injury to Wills is a blow, but the chances are that Cleveland will be able to get into the playoffs with another win or two down the stretch.

Kevin Stefanski has used four different quarterbacks this season in Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompston-Robinson, PJ Walker and now Joe Flacco. It would be a great accomplishment for the team to make the playoffs given the circumstances.

The Browns end the season with four games against the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals. They will have to deal without Wills down the stretch, along with other offensive tackles being out for the season. Still, the expectation is for Cleveland to be in the postseason with Joe Flacco under center.