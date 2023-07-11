Like all other NFL teams, the Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season. With training camp just around the corner, it's time to take a closer look at the team's roster. While the Browns have a talented group of players, there are a few who may be on the chopping block ahead of the season. Here we will look at three players who could be cut from the Browns' roster ahead of the NFL training camp.

Training Camp Priorities

The Cleveland Browns have several priorities for their 2023 NFL Training Camp. Of course, the Browns will primarily use training camp and preseason games to evaluate their roster and determine which players will make the final cut. With a talented roster and fierce competition for roster spots, every player will need to perform at a high level to earn a spot on the team.

Objectively speaking, though, one of the Browns' biggest weaknesses heading into training camp is their lack of depth at running back. With Kareem Hunt no longer on the team, the Browns don't have a clear option to be the No. 2 back behind Nick Chubb. Players like Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton Jr, and John Kelly Jr will need to step up and prove themselves during training camp.

Cleveland also added several new weapons to their offense, including wide receivers Elijah Moore and rookie Cedric Tillman. Developing chemistry between these new players and quarterback Deshaun Watson will be a key focus during training camp.

Overall, the Browns will need to use training camp to fine-tune their roster and prepare for a competitive season in the AFC North. With a talented roster and several areas of focus, the Browns will hope to make a deep playoff run in 2023.

Who to Cut?

The Cleveland Browns are also currently over the projected salary cap by around $15 million. In fact, they are tops in the NFL with an adjusted cap of $251,771,834 for the 2023 season. As a result, they will need to make some significant moves and contract restructures to get under the cap. Cutting a few players could impact the Browns' salary cap situation positively.

Overall, the Browns will have a myriad of areas to focus on during their upcoming training camp as they prepare for the start of the regular season. As the players gear up for intense practices and grueling workouts, the coaching staff will be carefully observing each individual's performance to assess their readiness and contribution to the team. Amidst this anticipation, it is worth examining some of the potential cut candidates for the Browns in 2023 before the commencement of their training camp.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

First on the list is David Njoku, who has established himself as a reliable contributor since being drafted by the Browns in 2017. However, Njoku's future with the team appears uncertain. The Browns recently made a significant investment by signing tight end Jordan Akins, further strengthening their tight end position. Additionally, they already boast the talented Harrison Bryant on their roster. While Njoku finds himself still the first tight end on the depth chart, it is conceivable that he may be considered for release. Remember that Watson has a deeper receiver room now, which may negatively impact Njoku's targets. Furthermore, Njoku's request for a trade implies a level of dissatisfaction with his current role, adding a layer of uncertainty to his future.

2. Demetric Felton Jr

Another player who might face the possibility of being cut is running back Demetric Felton Jr. Recall that the Browns drafted running back Jerome Ford in the third round last year. Ford played sparingly in 2022, but he's currently RB2 right behind Chubb. This makes Felton's position within the team potentially untenable. Felton's opportunities to showcase his skills might be limited, especially since he may not even be their top choice as a punt returner on special teams. As the coaching staff evaluates the depth and versatility of their running back corps, Felton's position becomes susceptible to scrutiny.

Demetric Felton spin move shook three defenders 😨 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/zH0SMt5ayL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2021

3. Jacob Phillips

Finally, Jacob Phillips finds himself in a precarious situation due to persistent injuries throughout his tenure with the Browns. His injury-prone nature raises concerns about his long-term viability and potential impact on the team. Take note that Phillips has played an average of just 6.7 games per season since being drafted in 2020. The Browns also boast a wealth of depth at the linebacker position. They do have notable players such as Anthony Walker Jr, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Sione Takitaki gracing their roster. As such, the Browns must weigh the benefits of retaining Phillips against the potential risks associated with his injury history.

It is crucial to emphasize that these players are merely potential cut candidates. The training camp and preseason games will serve as pivotal opportunities for each player to prove their worth. The competition for coveted spots will undoubtedly be fierce and intense. In addition, releasing these players would grant them some much-needed financial flexibility. We see the Browns striving to navigate the complex realm of the salary cap and build a formidable team for the upcoming season. Cleveland will undoubtedly face tough decisions regarding its roster composition.

Looking Ahead

The Browns are looking to return to the playoffs in the 2023 NFL season. To do that, the Browns still need to make some significant moves. They may also consider contract restructures to get under the salary cap. Once again, the Browns' biggest weakness heading into training camp is their lack of depth at running back. As such, the Browns will need to evaluate their roster and determine which players will make the final cut.