Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb isn't concerned by his lack of scoring chances with Deshaun Watson under center last season. After totaling 12 rushing touchdowns during Waston's 11-game suspension, Chubb failed to rush for a single score once Watson made his Browns' debut.

“You can’t really look at the numbers,” Nick Chubb said during Browns' minicamp, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Twelve is the most I’ve ever had since I’ve been here. I don’t think it had much to do with it. I think we did have to figure some things out, get the kinks out on offense and I don’t think I’m hindered by Deshaun at all.”

Chubb did catch a touchdown pass from Watson in the regular-season finale. The Browns were defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18, falling to 7-10 and missing the playoffs for a second straight year.

Amid Cleveland's struggles, Chubb had another terrific individual season. He rushed for 1,525 yards on 5.1 yards per carry, finishing third in the race for the rushing title. Chubb averaged 81 rushing yards per game with Watson under center. In Jacoby Brissett's 11 starts as the Browns' quarterback, Cleveland's star running back put up 94.5 yards per contest.

“No, I’m not worried at all,” Chubb said about his potential 2023 workload. “I can’t control what I can’t control. When the ball is in my hand, I have full control, so I’m not worried about anything.”

Most importantly for the Browns, Watson has to play much better in his first season with the team. Watson was among the worst starting quarterbacks in 2022, completing 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.