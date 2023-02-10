Not long ago in his career, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku requested a trade. Following the team’s decision to decline his request, Njoku speaks on what exactly went down.

On Thursday, David Njoku appeared on The Von Cast. While on the show, Njoku spoke with Von Miller about his trade request. Njoku didn’t hold back when explaining how things played out.

“I was trying to get traded myself but they weren’t trying to trade me, man. It was a rollercoaster,” said Njoku.

He then added, “They got Austin Hooper, that’s actually a really close homie of mine. But I was like, “You’ve guys got your guys, let me go do my thing somewhere else.” They were like, “Nah, you ain’t going anywhere.”

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, David Njoku has been a key piece within the Browns offense. But following several lackluster seasons, the tight end was on the search for a new home.

After the team chose to decline his trade request, Njoku has played some of the best football of his career.

During the 2022 campaign, while playing in 14 games, Njoku was on pace to set career highs in nearly every category. In total, he recorded 58 receptions for 628 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

With a recent contract extension, David Njoku is set to be on the Browns for the foreseeable future. The team has put together a strong core, and they look to remain competitive.

Heading into next season, Njoku is set to once again put together a strong campaign. It appears that his declined trade request has worked itself out.