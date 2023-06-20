With Kareem Hunt headed out of town, the Cleveland Browns are in search of some reinforcements for their running back room. However, the Browns don't plan to break the bank by signing someone like Dalvin Cook or Ezekiel Elliott.

Instead the Browns want a No. 3 running back who can play behind RB1 Nick Chubb and backup Jerome Ford, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Overall, the Browns seems incredibly interested in signing a free agent running back.

Cook and Elliott are both at the top of this year's class. However, there are still plenty of talented runners available. As the Browns look to fill their RB void, these are three underrated players they can add at the position.

At one point, Darrell Henderson looked like the future at RB with the Los Angeles Rams. While he fell out of favor with LA, Henderson could still make an impact in Cleveland.

Henderson has appeared in 50 NFL games over his four-year career, starting 28 of them. He has run 396 times for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 474 yards and four scores through the air. Back in 2021, Henderson gained 864 total purpose yards and scored eight touchdowns.

Behind Chubb and Ford, Cleveland is looking for a versatile RB who can both run and catch. Henderson provides both and a potential spark if his name is called upon to start.

Playing for the Baltimore Ravens last, Kenyan Drake has experience in a multitude of backfield roles. With the Browns, Drake can serve as a pass-catching back and a veteran whose experience could pay dividends.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In his one season in Baltimore, Drake saw action in 12 games and even started 15. He ran for 482 yards and four touchdowns, adding another score in the passing game. Over his entire seven-year career, Drake has run for 3,866 yards and 33 touchdowns while catching 216 passes for 1,624 yards and eight touchdowns.

At times, Drake was replaced for JK Dobbins. But when injuries mounted, Drake was ready to start. His versatility both in availability and as an overall running back should intrigue the Browns.

Before the Browns consider signing James Robinson, they need to ensure that he is fully healthy. The running back was recently released from the New England Patriots for concerns about his health. However, if Robinson clears all the tests, he could end up becoming a steal for Cleveland.

Injuries derailed Robinson's 2022 season as he split time between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets. However, over his first two years in the NFL, Robinson had the makings of a future star. From 2020-2021, Robinson ran for 1,837 yards and 15 touchdowns. He caught 80 passes for 566 yards and three touchdowns.

If Robinson can get past his injury woes, he can become a dynamic weapon for the Browns. As Chubb brings the thunder, Robinson can bring some lightning. While those injuries have taken a bit of the luster away from Robinson, Cleveland doesn't necessarily need him to shine.

For Robinson or any running back on this list, their role in Cleveland would be complementary. All three of these running backs would function as strong backups who can provide solid production when called upon. And they won't cost the Browns an arm and a leg like Dalvin Cook or Ezekiel Elliott would.

After Kareem Hunt moves out, Henderson, Drake or Robinson would be solid selections for the Browns to move in.