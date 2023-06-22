Running back Kareem Hunt has been known for his explosiveness on the field when he takes a handoff or catches a pass out of the backfield with the Browns, or before that, with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, in the current free agent market for running backs, Hunt is taking a different approach. He is prepared to wait with great patience until a strong opportunity to develops.

Hunt is currently without a team as NFL teams prepare to start training camp in about a month. The running back is not worried about his current status.

“I'm just being patient,” Hunt said. “I've had some things come up. But right now, I'm enjoying my time with my family. I'm training and working hard and just staying ready.”

Hunt is one of several veteran running backs who is having a difficult time gaining employment in the NFL due to the downturn in the value of the position at the professional level. Teams are hesitant to pay experienced running backs who have had sustained success in the league, opting to utilize backups or younger running backs to fill the position. This allows NFL teams to spend their allotted salary-cap money on other positions.

Hunt's best season came during his rookie season of 2017 when he rushed for 1,327 yards and scored 8 touchdowns while he played for the Kansas City Chiefs. He played one more year for the Chiefs before he moved on to the Browns.

In addition to off-the-field problems with the Chiefs, he has had injury problems during his tenure with the Browns.