Every time I hope...

BTS' J-Hope is set to launch his own docuseries, Hope on the Street, on Prime Video March 28, Deadline reported.

Hope on the Street will have two episodes released weekly every Thursday and Friday. The series will have six episodes. The docuseries is produced by the South Korean entertainment company, HYBE. The show will be released in over 240 countries and territories globally.

J-Hope on the Street

The show highlights J-Hope's career as well as his love for dancing. This year marks his 12th year in the entertainment industry since his debut. The docuseries will also feature songs from his album Hope on the Street Vol. 1, which will be released on March 29, 1 p.m., Korea time.

The documentary follows J-Hope and his former dance instructor, popping champion Boogaloo Kin. In the show, they will go around the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York and Gwangju, the singer's hometown, meeting other street dancers.

J-Hope, born Jung Ho-seok, is currently in the military, completing his mandatory 18-month service. He entered the service in April 2023 and is expected to be discharged by October this year. The rest of the members of BTS are also in the military, with Suga (Kim Yoongi), serving as a social service agent due to his shoulder injury.

BTS becomes ARMY

The oldest member of the band, Jin (Kim Seokjin), began his military service in December 2022 and is expected to be discharged by June this year. The rest of the members, leader RM (Kim Namjoon) and V (Kim Taehyung) enlisted together; Jimin (Park Jimin) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) entered the military together using the companion system. All four began their military service in December 2023 and are expected to be discharged June 2025.

Hope on the Street is BTS' latest documentary. The band's concert film Yet to Come is also streaming on Prime Video. BTS also has a wide-ranging deal with Disney where their eight-episode documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star premiered on Dec. 20, 2023.

J-Hope is the first member of BTS to launch his solo career after the band decided to go on hiatus in June 2022. Variety reported that he made his debut as a headliner at Lollapalooza in July the same year. He's the first South Korean artist to headline a major US music festival.