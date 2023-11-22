Disney+ will start streaming the South Korean supergroup's docuseries on Dec. 20. Two episodes will be released in the following weeks.

Disney+ recently released a teaser of South Korean supergroup BTS docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, Deadline reported.

The eight-part series will premiere on Dec. 20. The docuseries is part of Disney and Hybe's ongoing content partnership.

Monuments follows the K-Pop superstars' 10-year journey and will include behind-the-scenes moments, never-before-seen interviews and performances.

The Beginning and Adolescence, the series' first two episodes, will stream on Disney+ on Dec. 20. The rest of the episodes will follow every Wednesday.

The docuseries will also feature interviews with Hybe Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk and BTS biography Beyond The Story: 10-Year Records of BTS author Kang Myeongseok.

Beyond the Star will track the band's creation and debut preparation, as well as key moments in their music career. This will include BTS winning their first win at a Korean music awards show to their international debut at the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

Disney+ and Hybe's collaboration has brought a BTS concert and a reality show on the platform. These include BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage – LA, the band's concert at Sofi Stadium in November 2021 and member Kim Taehyung's In The Soop: Friendcation which features his celebrity friends.

The streaming platform also hosts documentaries from the two members currently serving in the military: Suga: Road to D-Day and J-Hope In The Box.

BTS: A quick history

BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) consists of seven members: RM (Kim Namjoon), the leader and rapper; Jin (Kim Seokjin), the eldest and vocalist; Suga (Kim Yoongi), rapper; J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), main dancer and rapper; Jimin (Park Jimin), dancer and vocalist; Taehyung (Kim Taehyung), vocalist; and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook), dancer and main vocalist.

The group made their official debut in June 2013. Their fandom, ARMY, was officially named the following month.

In 2022, they announced a pause in their group activities to prepare for their mandatory military service. Jin enlisted in December 2022, after completing the promotion of his single Astronaut. He performed the song with Coldplay at the English band's concert in Argentina.

J-Hope followed in April this year. He is the first South Korean Act to headline a main stage at a major US music festival (Lollapalooza).

Suga is the latest to enlist in September. Before that, the NBA ambassador embarked on a solo world tour for his album, D-Day.

The rest of the members RM, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook will follow by the end of the year or early 2024.

BTS is set to reunite in 2025, after all seven members complete their mandatory military service.