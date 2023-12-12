The hugely popular South Korean k-pop boy band, BTS, now has all of its members engaged in the country's mandatory military service.

All of the mega-stars from the South Korean k-pop boy band BTS have now officially reported for mandatory military service, with the group's final two members, Jimin and Jungkook, enlisting on Tuesday. With that announcement from the group's management agency, they also revealed the long-awaited reunion plans for the band.

The seven singers of the enormously popular K-pop band are planning to reunite as a band sometime in 2025 once they all complete their military service, which is mandatory for every citizen under South Korean law. The actual South Korean army is not to be confused with the BTS army, the nickname for the group's loyal legion of worldwide fans.

Singers RM and V reported for duty on Monday, while three additional BTS members — Jin, J-Hope and Suga — are already months into their conscription.

With RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook all on track to finish their requirement around the same time, it sets the stage for all seven members of the group to reunite, presumably shortly after they finish their military service.

The experience will undoubtedly provide some unique artistic inspiration on the music front, as mandatory military service is a requirement few other countries have, especially for high-powered celebrities like BTS.

Not all of the members will serve in the same branch of the military, or at the same bases. Jin and J-Hope are serving in the army while Suga is choosing the path of social service agent, an acceptable alternative form of military service.

RM and V will be taking part in an army boot camp in the central city of Nonsan, according to the band's management company, HYBE. Jimin and Jungkook have entered boot camp at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi province.

RM took to his Instagram account to post about the new life chapter. “I’ve been so happy to have been a part of BTS for the past 10 years …” he said. “Eighteen months can feel both long and short at the same time and I’m sure this period will be a strange and new time of inspiration and learning for all of us,” RM continued. “See you in the future. I love you a lot.”

Hopefully for their fans, BTS comes back refreshed, inspired and ready to rock when their military service is done in 2025.