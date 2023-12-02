"I was going to..." BTS member Suga revealed an eye-opening revelation in the Disney+ BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star docuseries.

As BTS prepares for a hiatus due to military enlistment, they're gifting fans with an intimate glimpse into their journey through the upcoming docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, set to premiere on Disney+ on December 20. The main trailer dropped on Tuesday, teasing an eight-part series that delves into the band's 10-year evolution from trainees to global icons, Yahoo reports.

The trailer offers a poignant snapshot of BTS's history, showcasing their rigorous training and meteoric rise in the music industry. It captures the band's earliest days, their monumental achievements at awards shows, and the immense challenges they faced, including the abrupt cancellation of concerts during the pandemic.

Amidst the celebratory moments, the trailer unveils deeply personal reflections from the members. RM candidly admits, “We worked our tails off, life was difficult,” encapsulating the band's relentless dedication. Suga's revelation adds a poignant layer as he shares, “I was going to run away, for real,” offering a glimpse into the emotional struggles faced by the group along their journey.

The series promises an inside look into BTS's monumental milestones, juxtaposing their global success with the candid realities of their lives. From canceled concerts to the emotional toll of navigating uncertain times, the docuseries aims to capture the essence of BTS beyond the glitz and glamour of stardom.

Scheduled for a December 20th premiere, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will unfold with two new episodes dropping every Wednesday thereafter.

This trailer release follows recent confirmation from BTS's label regarding the official enlistment process for Jimin, Jung Kook, V, and RM, who had been engaged in solo music endeavors. As the group readies for this hiatus, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star offers a poignant tribute to their monumental journey, inviting fans to witness the candid and heartfelt moments that have shaped their decade-long ascent in the music industry.