The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a different look this season. Tom Brady’s favorite target, Rob Gronkowski, retired and has since doubled down on that decision. That left the Buccaneers in need of a replacement. Last month, they signed former Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings.

Rudolph was used to doing things a certain way. But now his quarterback is Tom Brady and that has created a change in his preparation. After practice Tuesday, he talked to Rachel West about the adjustment.

How have @KyleRudolph and his family been enjoying Tampa? How's his chemistry with Tom Brady developing? And why might you run into him at a Lightning game?@rachelwest__ covers all that and more with the new Bucs TE. Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/pM9nX9lKFH pic.twitter.com/S74uSwrjlu — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) August 16, 2022

“It’s been a great learning experience. Every Some quarterbacks like to spend time and go through film or go through it on the side of practice. Brady is very… coach off of what we see at practice, things that happen during the course of team periods and drills… He likes to see it in real time. If he doesn’t like what I did, fix it and do it better next time,” Rudolph said.

Rudolph joined Julio Jones and Russell Gage as new weapons in the Buccaneers offense. They should have one of the best offenses in the league with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette helping Brady.

Rudolph also talked about having to fill the shoes of Gronkowski. He acknowledges that it’s impossible to replace him. But knowing how Brady operates, as long as Rudolph can get open, he will likely see the ball plenty.

It will be interesting to see the type of rapport both Rudolph and Jones have with Brady. The quarterback recently left training camp on a personal matter and is not expected back until next week. That does not leave much time for the new weapons to get on the same page as Brady..