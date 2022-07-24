Leonard Fournette has been making headlines for the wrong reasons as of late after it was rumored he has gained a lot of weight this offseason. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back is taking it in stride and not making a big deal out of it.

For those not in the know, Fournette received criticisms after he came to the Buccaneers’ mandatory minicamp looking like he put on a lot of weight. Recent reports indicated that the coaching staff was outraged with that, especially since he is coming off a hamstring injury. His weight is a relevant issue to the position he plays and his injury.

Fournette’s trainer Jordan Bush admitted that the veteran RB returned “a little bit bigger,” but they are working on it now as the 27-year-old looks to get back to his usual shape.

“Honestly, he did return to us a little bit bigger than we wanted,” Bush said. “He was also in the sauna every day, getting extra cardio every single day. We called it ‘fat camp,’ just to mess around with him, but he was doing that type of stuff every single day. We could see the weight coming off.”

Now taking to social media to respond to the criticisms and all the talks about him being overweight, Leonard Fournette posted a meme seemingly poking fun at the whole situation.

Bush did say that the issue has been blown out of proportion, and Fournette appears to reference that in his meme.

Camp in 2 days love y’all I’m off pic.twitter.com/lTEZgv4ql5 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 24, 2022

Fournette is projected to play a key role for the Buccaneers this offseason, so it’s only natural for fans to be concerned about his condition. By the looks of it, though, the Tampa Bay faithful shouldn’t be too worried.