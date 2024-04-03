The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing veteran free agent pass rusher Randy Gregory, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.
With the departure of Shaq Barrett to the Miami Dolphins, the Buccaneers wanted to add another pass rusher in free agency. Randy Gregory is a veteran who now joins a Buccaneers team that is trying to follow up on a surprising trip to the playoffs in 2023.
Gregory spent the first five seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. While he was never a top edge rusher in the league, he was a solid supplemental pass rusher for the Cowboys during his time there. However, he struggled to stay on the field. Following the 2021 season, Gregory signed with the Denver Broncos in free agency. It was thought at the time that he would return to Dallas, but ultimately he decided to go to Denver.
After playing in just six games in 2022 with the Broncos, Gregory did start the 2023 season with the team, but he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers after playing four games. He became a rotational pass rusher for the 49ers last season, getting 2.5 sacks for them. He played in 12 games but did not start in any of them, according to Pro Football Reference.
Buccaneers' offseason and 2024 outlook
As mentioned before, the Buccaneers are trying to remain competitive in 2024. They brought back both Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans, who were scheduled to be free agents this offseason. Mike Evans will likely retire as a Buccaneer, and Baker Mayfield will have a chance to solidify himself as the starting quarterback for the franchise. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was retained on the franchise tag as well.
The Buccaneers were not expected to be competitive last season, and Mayfield was not even solidified as the starting quarterback at this time last year. He was in a battle with Kyle Trask for the starting job, and won it in training camp.
Tampa Bay ended up winning the NFC South last season, which was a weak division. It should be getting tougher this year, as Kirk Cousins joins the Atlanta Falcons, which is a big improvement from the play they got from Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke last season. Many might go in expecting the Falcons to take the division in 2024. The Buccaneers will still do all they can to defend the division title.
As of right now, Gregory joins a weak-side linebacker group that includes Yaya Diaby and Markees Watts. Tampa Bay's defensive line is built through the interior, however. Vita Vea is the headliner, and Calijah Kancey had an impressive rookie year in 2023.
A lot of the success the Buccaneers had in 2023 could be credited to the defense. Gregory will not be a main piece for the unit, but could be a solid rotational player in 2024.