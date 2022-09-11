Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances

Rob Gronkowski spent his last two seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so naturally he may have some bias when picking them as his Super Bowl bets for the 2022 season.

However, the former star tight end has actually a pretty good reason for believing that the Buccaneers have what it takes to win it all despite falling short last season.

For one, they still have Tom Brady of course. More than that, however, the fact that the Buccaneers kept their core and even added a “beast” like Julio Jones bode well to their title aspirations.

“Oh man, Super Bowl bet … I’m gonna go with the Tampa Bay Bucs. I was just on the team and they basically have the whole team returning,” Gronk said Saturday, per FOX News. “They got Julio Jones now, he’s a beast!”

Rob Gronkowski does make a great point here, and really, who are we kidding? Any team with Tom Brady in it always has a good chance to contend and win the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers could get off to a rough start with both Chris Godwin (knee) and Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring) recently being listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Nonetheless, it could also provide the opportunity for Jones to start and show what he can do for Tampa Bay.

It will be another long and grueling season for the Buccaneers, but there is certainly reason to be optimistic about their Super Bowl chances this year.