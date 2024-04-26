The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is over, and now we move onto the second day of the event. While there were some historic moments made in the first round with unforeseen selections, some players were left behind, having to wait another 24 hours to learn their fate.
The second round is still a valuable spot for a lot of these prospects, however, with nothing to be ashamed of. With that said, let's look at the best players still available after round one of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
This was a pretty stacked defensive back draft coming in, but one of the top corners was supposed to be Cooper DeJean. Most analysts even had him going as the first corner drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. That never came to be, however, and three others were taken before him in the first round. He should be the first defensive back taken on Day 2.
Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
Another player who was thought to be gone by the first round was Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton. Instead, Byron Murphy II was the only defensive tackle taken in the first round at No. 16 by the Seattle Seahawks.
Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
This was always going to be a loaded wide receiver class, as seen in the first round with seven taken. South Carolina's Xavier Legette, selected by the Carolina Panthers at No. 32, and Ricky Pearsall, selected by the San Francisco 49ers at No. 31, were both a bit of surprises in the first round, especially over Adonai Mitchell. It'd be surprising if he wasn't the first receiver off the board in the second round.
Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
Jackson Powers-Johnson is considered the absolute best center in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's a previous winner of the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the nation's most outstanding center. In 1300-plus snaps, he never surrendered a single sack, according to PFF.
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Having to watch his cornerback teammate selected before him in Terrion Arnold, Kool-Aid McKinstry now has to wait until the second round (or later) to learn what team he will be selected by. Again, as stacked as this draft is with defensive backs, some of them had to be left behind. It is likely McKinstry's inconsistent 2023 season that held him out of the first.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
Continuing the cornerback trend, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is one who follows the rest mentioned on this list. What may hold off some teams, however, is his lack of experience, where injuries caused him to miss time. He played just 26 games in three seasons.
Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Keon Coleman was good at Michigan State, and then he transferred to Florida State and was borderline great. He no doubt was a big part of the Seminoles' successful 2023 season. He's a top-tier athlete and a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds.
Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
Some might be overlooking NC State's Payton Wilson because he's had some major injuries, tearing both ACLs going back to high school. Concerning as that could be, his skills speak for themselves with his stats. He finished his collegiate career with seven interceptions, 13 passes defended, 48 tackles for a loss, and 15 sacks, according to Sports-Reference.
Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
We end with a player holding a position in which there is little depth in the 2024 NFL Draft. Florida State's Braden Fiske comes with a ton of experience, playing five seasons worth in college, starting at Western Michigan then transferring to Florida State. For his career, he has 19.5 sacks and 36 tackles for a loss. If any team is wanting a defensive tackle, they better hurry up and grab Fiske.