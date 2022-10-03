Tom Brady scores a win for himself even in Tampa Bay’s loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Even in a loss, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady still managed to score a minor victory for himself. According to OptaSTATS, Brady just became the first player in the history of the NFL to pull off the performance he just had in the Bucs’ 41-31defeat at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home Sunday night.

“Tom Brady is the first player in NFL history to complete 75.0+ percent of his passes for 350+ yards with no interceptions and yet lose the game by double digits.”

Tom Brady finished the game with 385 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 39-of-52 completions. The Buccaneers barely running the ball helped Brady rack up that many yards, with Tampa Bay rushing only six times. Running back Leonard Fournette was used more in passing plays than on the ground, as he came away with seven catches on seven targets for 57 rushing yards and a touchdown. The other two touchdowns passed by Tom Brady were both hauled down by wide receiver Mike Evans, who had a game-high 103 receiving yards on eight catches and 10 targets.

Brady’s efforts would have won the Buccaneers a game against most other opponents but not versis the Chiefs, who came into this game looking to score some measure of revenge for their Super Bowl 55 loss to Tampa Bay. Mahomes was in his bag all game, as he had 249 passing yards and three touchdowns against an interception on 23-of-37 completions.

It’s now back to the drawing board for Brady and the Buccaneers. There is still no reason for them to sound the alarm, but back-to-back losses to the Green Bay Packers and to the Chiefs have now pulverized the momentum they built after consecutive wins over the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively.