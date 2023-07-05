The Milwaukee Bucks have had a busy start to the 2023 NBA free agency, making moves to strengthen their roster. However, despite their efforts, there is still a pressing need that the team must address. In this article, we will explore the biggest need that the Milwaukee Bucks must still address after the first weekend of the 2023 NBA free agency.

Right, now the Bucks have re-signed several players, including Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Jae Crowder. The first two on that list are the most important, of course. The Bucks also brought in Malik Beasley and Brook's brother, Robin. That makes for an interesting pairing up front for Giannis & Co.

The Need for a Backup Point Guard:

As good as those signings are, however, the Bucks still have one area that they must address. They need a solid backup point guard. Right now, that's AJ Green, but we don't think he's good enough to spell significant Jrue Holiday minutes. Recall that during the 2023 playoffs, Holiday had to shoulder a heavy load. This led to fatigue and decreased performance. Acquiring a skilled backup point guard would provide much-needed rest for Holiday and ensure the team's success throughout the season.

One option is newly minted champion, Ish Smith. His experience and playmaking abilities could provide valuable support as a backup floor general for the Bucks. As a seasoned player, Smith can certainly bring leadership and stability to the team. His experience and knowledge of the game can positively influence younger players and contribute to a cohesive team dynamic. Smith's professionalism could also serve as a valuable mentorship resource for younger players on the Bucks' roster. It would also be an interesting full-circle thing for Smith as he already played in Milwaukee back in 2012.

Strengthening the Bench:

Another area of concern for the Bucks is the depth of their bench. While they have made some signings in the undrafted free-agent market, there is still a need for additional talent to bolster their supporting cast. A strong bench is crucial for maintaining leads and providing valuable minutes when the starters need rest. The Bucks should target young players with potential who can contribute immediately and grow alongside the team.

Three-Point Shooting:

The Bucks have relied heavily on their star players, particularly Giannis Antetokounmpo, to carry the scoring load. However, they need to address their three-point shooting to provide better spacing and open up opportunities for their stars. Adding shooters who can consistently knock down threes will not only stretch the defense but also create driving lanes for Antetokounmpo and other players. This would make the Bucks a more dangerous offensive team and help them compete at a higher level. Beasley is a good pick-up, but adding another could really strengthen them even more.

Defensive Wing:

While the Bucks have a strong defensive presence in Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, they could benefit from adding a defensive wing player to their roster. A versatile wing defender would provide additional support on the defensive end and help shut down opposing teams' perimeter threats. This would give the Bucks a more well-rounded defensive unit and make them even more formidable in the playoffs.

TJ Warren could be an interesting option here. While Warren is primarily known for his scoring ability, he is also an underrated defender with active hands and a high basketball IQ. His defensive skills could help the Bucks improve their overall team defense and make them a more well-rounded team. Of course, Warren could also help with the team's three-point proficiency.

Another is Matisse Thybulle. Thybulle is known for his defensive prowess and was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in both 2021 and 2022. The Bucks could use his defensive skills to help improve their team's defense and make them a more well-rounded team. The only trade-off here is that Thybulle won't really add anything on the offensive end.

Again, the Bucks could benefit from adding depth to their roster, particularly in the wake of injuries last season to key players like Antetokounmpo, Middleton, and Holiday. Warren or Thybulle could provide valuable depth and help ensure that the team has enough firepower and defense to compete at a high level.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, the Milwaukee Bucks should prioritize maintaining continuity and chemistry within the team. While they have made some roster changes, it is crucial to ensure that the new additions seamlessly integrate into the team's system. Building chemistry takes time, and the Bucks should focus on fostering a cohesive unit that can work together effectively on both ends of the court. This will be essential for their success in the upcoming season.

As the Bucks continue to navigate the 2023 NBA free agency, there are still areas of need for this team. Acquiring a backup point guard, strengthening the bench, improving three-point shooting, and adding a defensive wing should be the team's priorities. By addressing these needs, the Bucks can position themselves as strong contenders in the upcoming season and increase their chances of making another deep playoff run.