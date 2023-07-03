Milwaukee Bucks fans will be seeing double on the court next season as Shams Charania reports that the team is signing center Robin Lopez in free agency. The move reunites him with his twin brother Brook who re-signed with the Bucks on a two-year deal on Saturday.

The pair played together in Milwaukee for one season in 2019-2020. Brook played in 68 games that season, starting 67 of them. Robin appeared in 66, mostly coming off the bench. The Lopez brothers were drafted five picks apart from each other in 2008 after starring at Stanford together. They helped the Cardinal reach the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA tournament as sophomores.

The Bucks will be Robin's fourth different team in four years since his first stint with the franchise. He spent last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 37 games. He averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in his lone season with the Bucks.

The Lopez twins are two different players at this point in their careers but it will be nice to see them on the same bench again. Brook is a big part of the Bucks and will play a major role in their quest to get back to the NBA Finals, while Robin will likely be a role player with limited minutes, though he'll provide more veteran leadership for one of the NBA's best teams.

This isn’t exactly a splash move for the Bucks, but NBA fans will certainly be paying attention to the antics that Robin and Brook Lopez will be up to with Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. in Milwaukee.