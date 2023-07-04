The Milwaukee Bucks challenge once NBA free agency rolled around was to retool the supporting cast a little bit to ensure that this team is a championship contender. Their number one priority was re-signing Khris Middleton in NBA free agency and they did so. They also needed to re-sign Brook Lopez and they did that as well. They brought back Jae Crowder and made some new additions in Malik Beasley and Robin Lopez. Beasley in particular was a key addition in that several teams were pursuing him. It's what he brings too that is crucial. The Bucks were second in the NBA last season in three-pointers off the bench and Beasley was first in that category among players as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Malik Beasley led the league in threes off the bench last season. The Bucks were 2nd in the league in threes off the bench. pic.twitter.com/mzgWCNVUsj — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 4, 2023

Malik Beasley was might end up being the Bucks best NBA free agency move. He joined the Los Angeles Lakers last season after coming over in a trade with the Utah Jazz. The Lakers declined his contract option, enabling him to become an unrestricted free agent. While his play dropped off a bit once the playoffs rolled around, he is still capable of helping a contending team.

This past season, in 26 games with the Lakers including 16 starts, Beasley averaged 11.1 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists with splits of 39.2 percent shooting from the field, 35.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 61.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Overall he holds career averages of 10.8 points and 37.8 percent shooting from three-point range. The Bucks need capable three-point shooters and Beasley can certainly bring that on the court.