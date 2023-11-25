Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton exited the game against the Wizards after suffering some tightness in his Achilles.

The Milwaukee Bucks are starting to find their groove. After a slight struggle to start the year, the supposed super team is playing up to their potential now. However, they had a bit of a hiccup against the Washington Wizards. Despite the gap between the two teams, Milwaukee had a hard time putting away Washington. To make matters worse, Khris Middleton exited the game with an injury.

Milwaukee was able to eventually close the game out against the Wizards. After the game, Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin talked about the injury to Khris Middleton, per Eric Nehm. According to Griffin, Middleton's exit was just a precautionary measure early in the season.

“Bucks coach Adrian Griffin, on Middleton: “I think he had some tightness in his left Achilles and so just took him out for precautionary measures. And then we'll just evaluate him tomorrow.” Bucks say Middleton did not need to undergo any imaging on the left Achilles tonight.”

It was an uncharacteristic night for the Bucks. Despite being the better team in terms of talent and record, Milwaukee was never truly able to shake off the Wizards. The team got 39 huge points out of Brook Lopez, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard finished with 31 points each. Prior to his exit, Middleton had seven points.

Middleton's production has slowly been ramping up since his return from a knee injury that he suffered last season. For the Bucks to make it deep to the postseason, they'll need to hope that Middleton gets healthier and plays better over the course of the year.