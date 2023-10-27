Former player turned analyst Paul Pierce expressed that the move to acquire Damian Lillard is significant for the Milwaukee Bucks because Giannis Antetokounmpo is “not clutch” said via “Ticket and The Truth” on YouTube.

Pierce said on the show that the Bucks situation is the best chance for Lillard to win a championship with Antetokounmpo as each player needs the other.

“Giannis, as good as he is, he's not a clutch guy… And so you need a guy like [Damian Lillard],” Pierce said. “To me, the Eastern Conference, it's a 2-team race. It's [the Bucks & Celtics] and everybody else is this tier below.”

.@paulpierce34 thinks it’s rare that championship teams’ best players are point guards. Which is why he thinks Dame and Giannis are the perfect pairing. Don’t miss the latest episode of Ticket and The Truth on our YouTube. pic.twitter.com/ERJAvHHr2e — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) October 26, 2023

According to Pierce, Lillard is a perfect fit for the Bucks since they were missing a player down the stretch that can make the big shots, saying that when Giannis is put into that situation, people aren't confident. On the other hand, Pierce said that Lillard needed a dynamic player like Antetokounmpo since it's hard to win a championship if the point guard is your best player.

“This is his [Lillard] best chance to win a championship. Because I'm looking like, as good as Dame is, and I've always said that, if your point guard is your best player, it's going to be tough to win a championship,” Pierce said on the Bucks guard. “And it's been rare that we've seen that. We've seen it with Isaiah Thomas, Magic Johnson, and before KD, the Warriors had [Stephen] Curry. So we're talking about three generational point guards.”

So far so good for the Bucks as they got their first win in opening night against the Philadelphia 76ers as Lillard shined with 39 points and eight rebounds. Antetokounmpo had 23 points and 13 rebounds to secure a one-point victory as the Bucks now face the Atlanta Hawks Sunday night.