Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in a lovefest with the new star in town, Damian Lillard. And why wouldn't they be? Lillard has taken no time at all to settle in, leading the way for the Bucks in their season-opening 118-117 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 39-point effort that included 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Antetokounmpo cried out all season long for the Bucks to show that they're committed to winning another championship. And now that he has a co-star befitting of a proper push for the NBA championship, he can't help but express his love for Lillard. In fact, the Greek Freak was it again on Thursday night, conveying his appreciation for his new Bucks teammate with some phonetic flair.

“He was unbelievable today…I saw up on the screen, the most points in a season debut from a player, which says a lot about him…about his character and a lot about what he brings to the table,” Antetokounmpo said in his postgame presser, per NBA Twitter (X) via ClutchPoints.

"He was unbelievable today…I saw up on the screen, the most points in a season debut from a player, which says alot about him…about his character and a lot about what he brings to the table." Giannis Antetokounmpo on Damian Lillard 🙌 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/NmSsnX3Zwa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 27, 2023

Damian Lillard really could be a piece that puts the Bucks over the top after the upsetting way in which they exited the playoffs last season. And Giannis Antetokounmpo is merely cherishing every moment that he spends with the best teammate he has ever had — making it even easier for Lillard to adjust to a new team atmosphere without much difficulties.

The two seem to be willing to drop their egos, uniting for a greater goal and that is to win a title. And that alone should make the Bucks as scary a team as it can get.