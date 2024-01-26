After this season, it would mark two full seasons since Ball has played basketball.

During the Chicago Bull's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night, star Lonzo Ball was on the bench to accompany his team which he does not do often. Ball has not had the best luck as he has dealt with a ton of injuries and surgeries to his left knee to the point where he missed all of last season and is set to do the same this year as well.

Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan spoke to The Athletic about having Ball on the bench and what his attitude brings to the team. According to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, DeRozan said that Ball brings an “aura” that is contagious with the teammates around him.

“It’s great to always see him,” DeMar DeRozan said. “The aura that he comes with, it’s such a positive, uplifting feeling that he brings. So whenever he’s around, it’s good to see him. It’s just a reminder of what type of special person he is.”

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan gives update on Ball's progress

Chicago head coach Billy Donovan provided an update to the media Wednesday about Ball and how his rehab is going since he will be out for a long time as said before. He specifically said that he is not running yet and is doing “agility work” according to Stephen Beslic of Sports Illustrated.

“He’s doing a lot of, like, agility work right now. He has not been cleared to fully sprint, but he is doing some more agility work. He hasn’t done any sprinting on the treadmill or straight ahead, but he is on the court [and] moving around,” Donovan said.