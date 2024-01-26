Zach LaVine is going to have miss more time because of his ankle injury.

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls `have had quite the up and down season so far. The year got off to a rough start as the Bulls were not winning a lot of games, and there were also a lot of trade rumors surrounding LaVine. Then, LaVine went out with an injury and the Bulls started to turn things around. There was some concern that when LaVine returned, the Bulls wouldn't be as good. However, they kept it up, and things were looking pretty good in Chicago. Unfortunately for LaVine, he recently got injured again and he will have to be out for at least another week.

“Bulls head coach Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine (ankle) is likely to miss at least another week,” Jovan Buha said in a tweet.

Right now, the injury that Zach LaVine is dealing with is a right ankle sprain. The Bulls are reportedly still looking to trade LaVine, but his injury trouble this season could certainly make that more difficult. The trade deadline is quickly approaching as it is on February 8th, and Billy Donovan doesn't know if LaVine is going to be able to return to the floor before then.

So far, LaVine has missed three full games since getting injured against the Toronto Raptors on January 18th. The Bulls are 1-2 since then with a win against the Memphis Grizzlies and losses against the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers. Chicago is pretty firmly in the play-in tournament as of today with a 21-25 record. They are currently the nine seed in the Eastern conference, and the 11 seed is three games back of the Bulls.