The price for Bulls guard Alex Caruso is higher than the Bucks would want to pay ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The NBA trade deadline is a busy time full of plenty of rumors. One player whose name has popped up in rumors once again is Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. The former Los Angeles Laker should be a popular name on the trade front, but the price could be higher than teams want to pay. The Milwaukee Bucks, who just fired Adrian Griffin and then named Doc Rivers as the new head coach, could be interested in Caruso.

On the other hand, the price could drive them away, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

‘The combined $12.5 million salary between Connaughton and Payne would put Milwaukee in position to land several targets, such as Portland wing Matisse Thybulle and Clippers forward P.J. Tucker, sources said. Alex Caruso would mark a dream outcome for the Bucks, but Chicago has indicated the Bulls would need multiple first-round picks to even consider parting with Caruso, according to league sources, if Chicago even truly considers moving him at all.'

It remains to be seen whether or not the Bulls would want to deal Caruso. But if so, the price would be multiple first-rounders. He is in his third season with the Bulls and has been a big part of their rotation on a nightly basis.

With the Bucks having championship aspirations, landing Caruso would be a big addition, but doing it for multiple draft picks might be a bigger price tag than they were hoping for.

The trade deadline is February 8, so things should heat up quickly around the NBA.